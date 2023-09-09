National Trust volunteers wanted for Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses

Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses Photo: National Trust

National Trust-run property Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses, near Kidderminster, has a range of opportunities on offer for people willing to learn new skills.

A volunteer recruitment day is being held at the Rock Houses on Sunday, September 17, from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

Entry to the property is free for everyone attending the drop-in event.

Claire Hale, visitor operations and experience manager at Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses said: “Come along to the drop-in recruitment day to talk to the team, ask questions and discuss the various opportunities we’ve got on offer.

“Kinver Edge and the Rock Houses is an incredible place to volunteer, with such a diverse offer. From quirky homes carved into the rock to miles of countryside, there’s a place at the property to suit everyone.

“Whether you want to put years of skills and experience towards our cause or just want to try something brand new, we’ll have a role to suit you.

"All our roles are flexible – whether you can offer your time every week or every now and then, we’d love to meet you."

The team is looking for people to help in the garden, as well as guides to share stories with visitors about the people who lived and worked at the Rock Houses.

If you're a regular dog walker on Kinver Edge, the Trust is also looking to recruit people to monitor footpaths, check any signage and facilities along the way.

The property is also looking for welcome volunteers, as well as people to give their time in the tea-room and at seasonal events.