Classical guitarist to perform in recital

Myndtown Church will be the venue for the performance from Michael Partington at 7.30pm tomorrow evening.

As one of the most engaging concert players of his generation the award-winning guitarist has performed to unanimous critical praise throughout North America, Europe, Russia and Scandinavia as a soloist and with ensembles.

John Burt, organiser of the concerts at the 12th century church said: "I am delighted to advise that the church will be resonating with the magical sound of Michael Partington’s classical guitar.

"If you have tickets, I look forward to seeing you. Likewise those of you who do not have tickets should grab some now now. This is a rare opportunity to secure a late-notice ticket to a Myndtown concert."

Originally from South Wales, Michael Partington, is currently artist in residence and director of the guitar programme at the University of Washington in Seattle.

He has given classes and workshops at festivals and institutions around the world, including the Royal College of Music in London, the Royal Conservatory in Gothenburg, Sweden, the San Francisco Conservatory, the Guitar Foundation of America, the Canadian National Confederation of Music Societies, and the International Guitar Research Centre.