Plea for respect at Carding Mill Valley after spate of anti-social behaviour

Plea for respect after number of incidents reported

Visitors to Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd have been asked to take care of their surroundings, with people flocking to there due to the hot weather.

A number of incidents have been reported at the site, with people setting up barbecues, drinking and being rude to staff and other visitors.

Pete Carty, countryside manager at Carding Mill Valley, urged visitors to ‘be respectful' of their neighbours.

He said: “We welcome visitors to Carding Mill Valley, but please respect it. Don’t leave litter, light barbecues or be rude to staff and other visitors.

“We don’t want drunken parties and we’re worried about people jumping off the tower. Carding Mill Valley and the Long Mynd is a grazing common and we’re asking people to please respect the site and our neighbours.”