Looking forward to return of Newport Show

The Newport Show

The show will be held in the grounds of Chetwynd Deer Park on Saturday, July 9, after a two year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic.

Its Festival of Food is sure to be a popular draw together with the main ring events and equine, livestock and canine shows.

Newport Show manager Sally Western said: “It is an absolute delight to be returning after two years and we’re delighted to have such a busy day – it certainly promises to be a show to remember.

“We’ve a packed programme in the main ring and right across the showground, live entertainment, traditional handicrafts and horticulture competitions – and of course our Festival of Food.”

Among the highlights at this year’s event will be an appearance by Rosemary Shrager, who has been unveiled as the show’s celebrity chef.

Rosemary – who runs a cookery school in Tunbridge Wells – and has appeared on television shows as diverse as ‘I’m a Celebrity...’, ‘The Big Family Cooking Showdown’ and ‘The Real Marigold Hotel, will be joined by a host of renowned Shropshire chefs including Whitchurch’s Stuart Collins, butcher Darren Morgan, of Morgan’s Butchers in Waters Upton and James Sherwin, owner of Wild Shropshire Restaurant in Whitchurch.

The main ring will boast an appearance by the thrilling Atkinson Action Horses display team, whose highly-trained horses and riders have starred on film and television, Ye Olde Redtail falconry display, a dog agility display, Team MAD BMX and, back by popular demand, Merion Owen & The Quack Pack and Sheep Show.

Long-standing favourites, such as the equine, livestock and canine shows, also return – with both leading to wider competitions.

Winners in the Shires section qualify for the Horse of the Year show in Birmingham, while the Dog Show is one of a number across the UK which feeds into the following year’s Crufts.

Newport town councillor Peter Scott said: “Newport Show is the largest one day show in the West Midlands and has been missed by people all over the country.

"I welcome it back very much, it is a great day out for all the family and encourages so many local people in terms of showing their arts, crafts and vegetables.

“Newport Show is a huge event for the town and is a chance to show off the deer park which normally we can’t access.

“I am happy to see the show return - hopefully the people of Newport will support it as they have in the past.”