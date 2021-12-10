Solar farm plans for South Shropshire

The scheme relates to 11 fields at Brick House Farm to the west of Greete, adjacent to the Herefordshire border.

If the project comes to fruition, it would be capable of powering around 15,000 homes a year over the 40-year lifespan of the equipment.

The proposals are being put forward by Bluefield Renewable Developments, which already operates more than 100 solar sites across the UK.

The company is asking Shropshire Council for a screening opinion on whether the planning application would need to be accompanied by a full Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA).

A statement submitted by planning agents Pegasus Group in support of the screening application says: “Through the utilisation of sunlight, the facility will generate renewable energy for distribution onto the National Grid via WPD’s Local Distribution Network.

“This aims to address the local and national renewable energy targets and ultimately reduce the reliance on fossil fuel-based sources as a form of energy production.

“With the facility’s capacity, it has the capability of generating up to 49.9 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

“The proposed development therefore provides a step towards the transition to a low carbon National Grid.

“The nature of ground mounted solar PV is both temporary and reversible, allowing the Site to be restored to its former agricultural use.”

Fencing and a CCTV system would also be installed along with a sub-station and storage containers.

The site will be accessed from the existing field access point onto the unclassified village which connects to the A49 to the west and the A456 to the south.

The statement acknowledges that the site is close to a cluster of listed buildings and is within the ‘impact risk zone’ of the River Teme Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI), and says detailed reports covering these areas will be prepared in support of the planning application.

It adds: “The proposed development will also provide biodiversity enhancements through hedgerow enhancement and wildflower planting on site.

“There is the potential to include further biodiversity enhancements through set aside, the creation of wildlife corridors and the possible installation of bat and bird nesting boxes, bee hotels, woodpiles, and beehives.”