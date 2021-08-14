Farmer Phil's music festival back in Shropshire this weekend

By David Tooley

A south Shropshire farmer is welcoming people onto his land this weekend for the return of the music festival named in his honour.

Farmer Phil Harding pictured on his farm at Ratlinghope, near Church Stretton
Farmer Phil's Festival is welcoming Shrewsbury's own 80s pop band T'Pau and Spirit in the Sky favourites Doctor and the Medics to the festival near Gatten Farm in Ratlinghope, which runs until Sunday.

Also in the 50-act line up are Dreadzone, an electronic and dub five-piece powerhouse who are appearing at Farmer Phil's for the first time in five years as the headliners for Sunday.

Marketed as the boutique gathering for music lovers of all styles and genres, they promote an eclectic mix of acts ranging from ska to classic rock, from dance to acoustic folk and everything in between.

For more information visit farmerphilsfestival.com.

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

