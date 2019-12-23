Call for bus champions to secure better service for Shropshire

Bus Users Shropshire is seeking champions to help the county-wide Bus Upgrade Project, aiming to improve rural bus services.

The project aims to put pressure on local and national government to fund high-quality rural bus services.

It is led by John Whitelegg, the visiting Professor of Sustainable Transport at Liverpool John Moores University.

It needs people who are familiar with the services in their own areas to volunteer as champions and put pressure on Shropshire Council.

The project website said: "Improved bus services and a shift away from car use to sustainable transport choices (buses, walking and cycling) are essential to the urgent need to reduce congestion and deliver new policies and measures that are needed to convert the council's recently declared climate emergency into actual reductions in CO2 emissions."

To come forward as a 'bus champion', email admin@shropshireruralbuses.org or call 07580 564458.