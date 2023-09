Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a blaze close to the Welsh border at 11.37am on Wednesday.

A fire crew from Bishop's Castle was joined by a Mid and West Wales Fire Service crew from Montgomery to tackle the fire on Binweston Lane, Worthen.

Upon arrival, the crews reported discovering a light goods vehicle "well alight".

The cross-border team extinguished the blaze using hose reel jets.