Easter crosses set to take their prominent position in rural Shropshire again this year

St Margaret’s Church, in Ratlinghope, has organised to get the 15ft and 10ft crosses planted as a beacon on top of Ratchup Hill.

They are visible for many miles around and will be the focus of Easter services at the church.

Easter Crosses on the hill in Ratlinghope ready for the locals Easter services on Good Friday.

Mike Barnbrook, speaking on behalf of the church team, said the idea is to create a talking point and the Christian message of Easter that Jesus was crucified on the cross.

The plan is to take the crosses up Ratchup Hill on Saturday and leave them there for the whole of the Christian Holy week. There will be Easter services at the foot of the crosses.