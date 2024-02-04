The friendly and homely pub serving locals that's in the middle of a tourist attraction

It's a pub which serves as a community hub for an isolated community, but also welcomes people aiming to conquer one of the Shropshire Hills.

The Stiperstones Inn sits on the hill of the same name, a moderately challenging five-mile climb alongside quartzite rock, and has served as a welcome stop on the route for many climbers.

Building in the 1750s, the pub was originally two barns, two cottages and a smithy and has lived many lives since as a pub, with the last 56 years seeing it run by the Sproson family.

The current owners Lara and Philip Sproson-Jones have been running the pub for about 20 years now and said that other than changing parts of the building and updating the food menu, they've tried to keep it as an affordable and welcoming place.

Philip says: "Very little has changed since we took over, apart from investing in the actual building and updating the menu, but apart from that, we've tried to stay one of the most reasonably priced pubs in the area and we do offer quite a lot of choice in food."

"It's a really homely place, with a roaring log fire in the lounge and a wood burner in the bar, so it's a cosy warm place in the winter and nice and cool in the summer."