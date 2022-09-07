Hairdresser, 34, found dead in holiday chalet near Shrewsbury

Lianne Rose Chidley, aged 34, booked into the chalet in Church Close, Cruckton, near Shrewsbury, for a short break, but was found unresponsive on August 26.

A hearing at Shirehall was told a friend of Ms Chidley raised the alarm and paramedics were sent to the scene, but nothing could be done to save her.

The body of Ms Chidley, a hairdresser and beautician from Stiperstones, near Minsterley, was identified by her friend.