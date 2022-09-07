Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Hairdresser, 34, found dead in holiday chalet near Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysStiperstonesPublished: Comments

An inquest has been opened after a woman was found dead in a holiday chalet.

Lianne Rose Chidley, aged 34, booked into the chalet in Church Close, Cruckton, near Shrewsbury, for a short break, but was found unresponsive on August 26.

A hearing at Shirehall was told a friend of Ms Chidley raised the alarm and paramedics were sent to the scene, but nothing could be done to save her.

The body of Ms Chidley, a hairdresser and beautician from Stiperstones, near Minsterley, was identified by her friend.

John Ellery, senior coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest to December 6.

Stiperstones
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News