Car rolls over in crash near rural Shropshire Hills pub

By Nick Humphreys

A man was helped free after his car ended up on its roof in a crash in rural Shropshire.

The crash happened near The Bridges pub. Photo: Google
The incident happened near The Bridges pub in Ratlinghope, south west of Shrewsbury, shortly before 2pm on Friday.

Four fire engines were sent to the scene as well as the ambulance service and police. The man was helped free by fire crews but declined hospital treatment.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokesman said: "At 1.55pm on Friday, January 21, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place. One vehicle on roof. One person trapped.

"Four fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Church Stretton, Minsterley and Wellington. An operations officer was in attendance.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "We were called by the police at 2.13pm to near The Bridges public house, Bridges, Ratlinghope, Shropshire. An ambulance and paramedic officer attended and assessed one man who declined hospital treatment. He was discharged on scene."

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

