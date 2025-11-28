Benjamin Worrall, from Pontesbury, who was just 17, died on October 1, 2023, after he was hit by a Range Rover driven by a drink driver on the A458 at Rowton, near Shrewsbury.

Ben's friend and fellow motorcyclist Nathan Fountain was also severely hurt in the crash, suffering life-changing injuries which have required 17 operations and have had a horrific impact on his day-to-day life.

The driver of the car who hit both motorbikes, 29-year-old Danny Francis, was today (Friday) sentenced to seven years in prison.

Ben Worrall

Following the sentencing, Ben's family spoke of a young man who would always be there to help friends and family, who was planning for the future, and wanted to marry his girlfriend and become a father.

They spoke of his sense of humour, worth ethic, and the impact his death has had on his family and friends.

Ben and his father, Mark

They said: “Ben was a unique person. He would always have something on his head, normally a bucket.

"He loved ducks, pumpkins and most of all bikes. We never fully understood where the pumpkin love came from, but he loved to chase and feed the ducks, and saved up all his money from the paper round he did at the age of 12 to buy his first bike.

Ben and his father Mark

“Ben was fiercely loyal and a protector to his family and friends. Despite being the youngest of his friends he was always the one to make sure they were looked after. He always carried the rucksack with the WD40 and duct tape in case they needed it during a ride.

“He loved his little sister and would do anything for her, and he always knew when she needed help, and he would be there in a heartbeat.

Ben Worrall

“Ben always wanted to be a builder, so after getting his GCSEs he went to college and completed his course in six months. He then went on to work for his cousin; in a job he loved.

“Family meant a lot to Ben, and he would always help - at a cost because he was always saving his money for his future. A week before he passed, he was helping to build a wall for his nan, which to no one’s surprise he invoiced her for. But that was our Ben, and we loved that about him.

Ben at work

“He loved to go fishing like his granddad. And he loved a good cup of tea, especially Yorkshire Tea. He really was an old soul in a young man’s body.

“Ben wanted to be a dad one day. He always talked about how he wanted to teach his children the things his dad had taught him.

Ben was described as a skilled rider for his age

“He hadn’t long started a new relationship and had so many plans and dreams for him and his girlfriend, Summer. Sadly, their dreams were cut short.

“We lost our son that night, but so many people were left with a Ben-shaped hole in their lives following what happened. People lost their friend, their grandson, boyfriend, big brother and cousin.

Ben with a fish he caught as a young boy

“It wasn’t enough time with him; we should have had a lot more time with him with a lot more photos and videos and memories made.

“He just wanted to help people and make people smile. He was just our Ben."