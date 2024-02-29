It's 'Happy 21st Birthday' for 84-year-old Margaret

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

For Mrs Biggs is one of those leap year birthday people for whom the day of their birth comes around only once every four years.

The 84-year-old is a resident at the Cliffdale Care Home, in Pontesbury, where staff have been busy putting up 21st birthday banners and balloons.

Cook Kath Lynch, who always bakes a cake for birthday residents, made sure she had a number 21 for Mrs Biggs' cake and also baked a second cake for another resident, Mrs Trixie Collins who is celebrating her 92nd birthday this week.

Mrs Biggs who grew up in Little Ness, near Nesscliffe, said that when she was younger, her birthday was always celebrated the previous or following weekend, whichever was nearest.

But with four brothers and two sisters, birthdays were very much more low key compared with those that people celebrate today.

As a teenager Mrs Biggs worked in a fruit and veg shop in Oswestry before moving to Leamington Spa and a live-in job in a railway rest room.

She then travelled even further, to Bridport in Devon, where she had a job making fishing nets.

But she returned to Shropshire to settle down and went on to marry and have four sons and a daughter.

Mrs Biggs want out for a meal with some of her family earlier in February and some have also been popping in to wish her a happy birthday this week.

The home's head of care, Marianne Tift, said it was wonderful to be able to enjoy every resident's birthday.

"Everyone enjoys it when we have a birthday here and a celebration," she said.