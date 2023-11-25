Plans resubmitted to turn former Indian restaurant into flats

Proposals have been submitted to Shropshire Council for the former Balti Spice building in Pontesbury to be converted into three apartments.

A previous application was refused earlier this year, with the council stating that plans for two of the apartments to be two-bedroomed would result in ‘overdevelopment’.

Shropshire Council also raised concerns at that time about insufficient turning space and parking within the site – meaning that cars would have to reverse out of the site onto the adjoining road.

The latest plans for the existing ground-floor restaurant show one of the apartments as having two bedrooms and the others would be one-bedroom.

The developer has also proposed to increase the culvert width over the brook, ‘allowing vehicles to enter and leave the site in a forward direction’.

The property was built in the 1950s as a bakehouse, before later being extended and turned into an Indian restaurant.

The first floor is an existing one-bedroomed flat and would remain unchanged as part of the proposal.

“The change of use will involve the total refurbishment of the property to bring the property up to a habitable standard,” said the applicant’s

“This will involve upgrading the thermal elements with high-performance insulation to exceed the new building regulation standards. Heating will use the latest efficient gas heating and hot water systems. There will be new electrics throughout and upgraded double-glazed windows.

“New party walls will be provided to divide the ground floor property into three apartments. Additional walls will be provided to subdivide the apartments to provide the necessary internal spaces.”

Parking is shown for three spaces via the culverted brook at the front of the property. The existing one-bedroom flat has ‘street parking’.

The applicant claims their proposal has been ‘fully supported’ by their local parish council.

“They are keen to have affordable and efficient housing in the local area, whether for sale or rent,” says the applicant.

“The development meets the neighbourhood plan, providing ideal properties for starter families to get on the housing ladder; or for elderly residents looking to downsize.

“This development will transform a tired looking building into a much needed attractive, affordable and efficient residential property suitable for local people. The property and services will be upgraded to offer a high level of provisions to minimise household running costs.”

The plan can be viewed on the Shropshire Council planning portal, application number: 23/04961/FUL. Comments can be made during the consultation phase which ends on December 13, with a decision expected in January.