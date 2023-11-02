Housing Plus Group appointed SJ Roberts Construction Ltd to build its development, on Mount Close, Pontesbury, which will deliver housing for affordable rent and shared ownership.

The development, which is due to be completed next year, will see 18 new attractive homes take shape in the village.

Fourteen of the properties will be available for affordable rent and four for shared ownership initially to those who have a local connection to the parish of Pontesbury.

It marks another key milestone in Housing Plus Group’s ambitious plans to build new homes for rent, shared ownership and outright sale in Staffordshire and Shropshire.

Nick Powell, Development Manager at Housing Plus Group, said: “We’re delighted to see the progress made. Affordable housing schemes like this are vitally important to ensure that people with a strong local connection are given the opportunity to stay in their local area.”

The development will be a mix of two and three-bedroom homes and one and two-bedroom bungalows.

Representatives from Housing Plus Group joined Shropshire Council, Homes England and Pontesbury Parish Council for a recent site visit.

The visit offered an insight into the excellent progress being made by Housing Plus Group’s construction partner on the project, SJ Roberts Construction Ltd.

Mike Sambrook, Managing Director at SJ Roberts Construction Ltd, said: “The homes we’re building in Pontesbury mark the continuation of a positive collaboration between SJ Roberts Construction and Housing Plus Group and we’re excited to see the impact that these much-needed homes will have to the local community.

"Once completed, the residents will benefit from homes which include features such as solar PV panels and Air Source Heat Pumps. This will assist hugely with running costs of these vital homes."

Housing Plus Group was awarded £1,000,000 in funding from Homes England for the project, a £200,000 grant from Shropshire Council and it has the backing of Pontesbury Parish Council.