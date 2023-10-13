Mum of 17-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash says son was having 'best year of his life'

Ben Worrall

Ben Worrall, aged 17, was involved in a collision shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 1, on the A458 between Rowton junction and Cardeston Park, near Shrewsbury.

There has since been an outpouring of grief for the Shrewsbury College apprentice bricklayer, with more than £6,000 being raised to support his family in an online fundraiser.

His mum, Vikki, shared her gratitude for that generosity, and a heartfelt tribute to her son.

"Ben was our first born, and every day we spent with him, we were blessed. He was cheeky, funny, clever, and so very kind. His sense of humour was dark and sometimes made you think, where does he get it from, but he always made us laugh.

"We'd like to thank everyone who has been in touch with us, those who have sent messages and cards, also those who have donated to the go fund me page. We are astounded by people's generosity and support. It just goes to show the kind of lad Ben was, that everyone wants to help.

"He touched the lives of many in the short time we had him. Ben loved his motorbike, nothing could stop him. Between passing his driving test, getting a job, and finding a beautiful girlfriend, he said 2023 was the best year of his life, and that's how we will always remember him."

Ben's family have said "everyone is welcome" to his funeral service at St George's Church in School Bank, Pontesbury at 2pm on October 30. The wake will be at the church where there will be coffee and cake.

A private, family only service will also be held at Shrewsbury Crematorium.

The Go Fund Me page, set up by one of Ben's close friends, says: "Any parent's worst nightmare. On Sunday, October 1 just after midnight, our happy-go-lucky, loving friend Ben was tragically taken from us in a motorbike collision. We had spent the evening having food, banter and catching up, before making our way home from Newtown.

"We have set up this GoFundMe [page] to try and help with some of the financial burden for Vikki and Mark, Ben's parents.

"No parents should have to deal with this, so anything we can do to make the journey that little more bearable will be much appreciated.

"Any money you can spare, no matter the amount, will be greatly received. All money will be given to Vikki and Mark to help cover costs and a donation to charities close to the families heart.

"Lets make Ben's final ride, one to remember. Rest easy our friend x"

To support the Worrall family, you can donate at gofundme.com/f/ben-worrall-17-years-young

An inquest into Ben's death was opened and adjourned at Shirehall. Shropshire Coroner's Court was told there is a police investigation still ongoing.

Police said the collision involved a grey Range Rover and a group of motorbikes.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said shortly after the incident: "The collision happened this morning (October 1) just after midnight when a grey Range Rover has collided with a group of motorbikes.

"One motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries and sadly another, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"Officers carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time of the collision with dash-cam footage."

The road was closed for more than 12 hours, not reopening until around 1.20pm.

The police log for the incident is 2-i-01102023.