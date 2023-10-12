Inquest opened into death of 'happy-go-lucky' teenager killed in motorbike tragedy

Ben Worrall

Benjamin Anthony Edward Worrall, aged 17, died was involved in a collision shortly after midnight on Sunday, October 1, on the A458 between Rowton junction and Cardeston Park, near Shrewsbury.

Police said the collision involved a grey Range Rover and a group of motorbikes.

An inquest into his death at Shirehall was told that the apprentice bricklayer, who was from Pontesbury and studying at Shrewsbury College, was heading in the direction of Shrewsbury when he collided with a vehicle going in the opposite direction.

A police investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.

Heath Westerman, deputy coroner for Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, adjourned the inquest until January 12 next year.

Since the tragedy, one of Ben's friends set up a fundraiser to help the Worrall family with funeral costs to "make his last ride one to remember". More than £6,000 has been raised.

The page says: "Any parent's worst nightmare. On Sunday, October 1 just after midnight, our happy-go-lucky, loving friend Ben was tragically taken from us in a motorbike collision. We had spent the evening having food, banter and catching up, before making our way home from Newtown.

"We have set up this GoFundMe [page] to try and help with some of the financial burden for Vikki and Mark, Ben's parents.

"No parents should have to deal with this, so anything we can do to make the journey that little more bearable will be much appreciated.

"Any money you can spare, no matter the amount, will be greatly received. All money will be given to Vikki and Mark to help cover costs and a donation to charities close to the families heart.

"Lets make Bens final ride, one to remember. Rest easy our friend x"

On Sunday, a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "The collision happened this morning (October 1) just after midnight when a grey Range Rover has collided with a group of motorbikes.

"One motorcyclist has sustained serious injuries and sadly another, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

"Officers carrying out enquiries into the collision are appealing for witnesses, including any motorists on the road around the time of the collision with dash-cam footage."

The road was closed for more than 12 hours, not reopening until around 1.20pm.

The police log for the incident is 2-i-01102023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC O’Connor by email helen.m.oconnor@westmercia.pnn.police.uk or by calling 07870 154668.