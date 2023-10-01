Plans to transform old doctor's surgery into holiday let business

Whitehall, Pontesbury

Whitehall and the Old Surgery cottage in Pontesbury was historically used as a doctor’s surgery.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council.

It is proposed for Whitehall, the main house, to become a holiday let, with both internal and external space to be used by the guests.

The Old Surgery Cottage - the previous annex - will be used as a residence for the family, with facilities for a private outdoor garden accessed through a proposed Georgian style extension with facilities for parking at the rear of the property.

The Old barn, the disused doctor's surgery would become further accommodation/annex residence for the family, with the possibility of being let out as additional space for the holiday let.

The modern interventions, the architects say, were designed to enhance the historic building fabric and not harm the heritage asset or setting.

Shropshire Council has also received a planning application the erection of 14 Dwellings with access onto Leigh Rd, the B4499, along with associated open land.

An application has been made for the conversion of an existing traditional single storey cow byre into a two bedroom dwelling with a courtyard and parking area at Hill Farm, Bourton, Much Wenlock.

Meanwhile Telford and Wrekin Council has received an application to vary a condition of previously approved planning application to convert three barns into two dwellings at Kynnersley Manor, Kynnersley. The variation would allow for the installation of PV panels, enlarged opening to front door and installation of sliding doors .

Other planning applications received by Telford and Wrekin Council include: Land adjacent Golden Bear Products Ltd, Hortonwood 40, Hortonwood – Variation of condition 23, hours of operation, for the planning permission for eight mixed used building. This would allow the units to operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre, Darby Road, Coalbrookdale – Improvements to a small uncultivated scrub garden section of land at the front of the building.

Magna International Holding (UK) Ltd, Cosma Castings UK Ltd, Telford 54 Business Park, Naird View, Nedge Hill –

Erection of extension to existing industrial building.

Land at, Buildwas Bank, Coalbrookdale – Erection of a battery energy storage system including, light poles and cctv camera columns.

Land at Holyhead Road, Ketley, variation of condition 13 of planning application for nine, one bedroom

Supported Living bungalows , making a minor increase in footprint size.

Planning applications received by Shropshire Council include internal alterations and formation of a bathroom at the former Queen Anne Coffee Lounge, Bailey Street, Oswestry.

Proposed demolition of existing care home wing and proposed new build care home wing at Bicton Heath House, Knowsley Drive Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.