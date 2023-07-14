'Innovative' Shropshire school is 'thrilled' with Ofsted report

Headteacher Pete Lowe-Werrell with Sarah Godden, CEO of TrustEd CSAT Alliance and pupils from Mary Webb School

Ofsted visited the Mary Webb School and Science College in Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury, on June 7-8 this year and gave the school "Good" in all areas.

The inspectors found the 11-16 co-educational academy, part of the TrustEd CSAT Alliance Multi Academy Trust family of schools in Shropshire, was "innovative" with a "forward-looking curriculum".

Pete Lowe-Werrell, Headteacher, said: "We are thrilled by the report. I am especially pleased that inspectors recognised that we are an ‘inclusive and supportive school’, where ‘pupils feel safe and happy’.

"I would like to thank and congratulate our students and staff, our governors and trustees, parents and our local community for their ongoing contributions which help to make our school what it is”.

The four-strong team of Inspectors, led by Dr Antony Edkins, said the curriculum at the school met the needs of its learners.

They said in their report: “Leaders have created an innovative curriculum. They want pupils to be ready for the jobs of tomorrow and inspired to think ‘great things’ about their futures.

"Leaders place English at the centre of this rich curriculum. They expect pupils to read in depth in every subject.”

In all subjects, they found the staff to have "strong subject-knowledge" and an English team, which provides the bedrock to good reading practice in the school.

In maths they commented on how the structure of the curriculum enables "clear progress" through the necessary skills and knowledge, enabling students to "apply mathematical reasoning".

History was noted for its use of quizzes to check and secure students’ knowledge and students with SEND were observed to be making significant progress in all subject areas.

On safeguarding, inspectors said: “Members of staff work hard together to promote a strong culture of safeguarding.”

Sarah Godden, CEO of TrustEd CSAT Alliance said: “We are very proud of the achievements of Mary Webb School and Science College, as one of the schools in our trust.