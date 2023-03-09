Popular charity fundraiser falls victim to the weather

The Pontesbury Potter sees walkers and runners tackle a 13 mile up hill and down dale route starting and finishing in the village west of Shrewsbury.
It was to have been held on Saturday but the hospice announced it has been postponed.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "The wintry weather and the forecasted amber warnings has meant we have had to cancel Saturday's Pontesbury Potter. We were so looking forward to seeing you but your safety is our priority. We will reschedule, so keep an eye out for the new date which will be released shortly."