Popular charity fundraiser falls victim to the weather

By Sue AustinPontesburyPublished:

A popular fundraiser for Severn Hospice has been cancelled because of the wintery weather.

SHREWS WORDS REPORTERS. Walkers and runners out on the route of the Pontesbury Potter, in aid of the Severn Hospice. PIC BY BOB GREAVES. 8/3/2014.
The Pontesbury Potter sees walkers and runners tackle a 13 mile up hill and down dale route starting and finishing in the village west of Shrewsbury.

It was to have been held on Saturday but the hospice announced it has been postponed.

A spokesperson for the charity said: "The wintry weather and the forecasted amber warnings has meant we have had to cancel Saturday's Pontesbury Potter. We were so looking forward to seeing you but your safety is our priority. We will reschedule, so keep an eye out for the new date which will be released shortly."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

