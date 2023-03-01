Police appeal after van driver suffers 'life-changing injuries' in crash near Shrewsbury

The driver of the Ford Transit van was airlifted to hospital

Officers are appealing for information after two vans collided just before 3pm on Monday, on the A488 in Pontesford, near Pontesbury.

The driver of a Ford Transit van was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital with what police say are life-changing injuries.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "At around 2.55pm a white Ford Transit van collided with a white Iveco box van.

"The driver of the Transit van was airlifted to Stoke Hospital with life-changing injuries."

Another casualty at the scene was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance.

Following the incident, police closed the Lea Cross Junction on the B4386 through to the B4499 at Brockton and then on to the A488 at Minsterley in both directions.