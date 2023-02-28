Casualty airlifted to hospital with 'potentially serious' injuries after vans collide

The A488 at Pontesbury. Picture: Google Maps

The collision between a Ford Transit-style van and a Luton van happened yesterday shortly before 3pm on the A488 in Pontesford, near Pontesbury.

Another person suffered injuries not believed to be serious.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We were called to reports of two vans that had been in collision on the A488 in Pontesford at 2.54pm. Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. On arrival we discovered two patients. One of whom was treated for potentially serious injuries before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital. The second was treated for injuries not believed to be serious before being taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital by land ambulance."

Police closed the Lea Cross Junction on the B4386 through to Brockton (B4499) and then onto A488 Minsterley in both directions.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 3.02pm on Monday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving one Transit van and one Luton van.

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury with an operations officer."