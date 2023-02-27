Notification Settings

Serious crash reported between two vans on main road near Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

Two vans have crashed outside Shrewsbury in an incident police describe as 'serious'.

The A488 at Pontesbury. Picture: Google Maps
Police have closed the Lea Cross Junction on the B4386 through to Brockton (B4499) and then onto A488 Minsterley in both directions due to serious collision.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 3.02pm on Monday, February 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Shrewsbury involving one Transit van and One Luton van.

"Two fire appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Minsterley and Shrewsbury with an operations officer."

AA Traffic News is reporting delays on the route but that traffic is coping well on the A488 Main Road near the Nags Head pub at Pontesbury."

Pontesbury
Shrewsbury
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

