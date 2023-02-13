Old village police station is set to become house for nursing staff

Councillor Nick Hignett

The proposals will see the old station in Pontesbury turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for nurses employed by Capital Care Group, which now owns the building.

Originally built as a house, the station in Minsterley Road served the village from 1996 until 2021, when officers were relocated to the new Pavilion community hub in Hall Bank.

A report by planning officer Kirsty Hodson says the application was supported by local councillors, and there were no public objections.

Pontesbury Parish Council said: “The parish council strongly supports this application as it provides a much needed facility for key workers on a site which has ample parking.”

Councillor Nick Hignett, Shropshire councillor for Rea Valley, added: “I support this application. This building appears suitable for conversion to the use proposed.

“There is adequate parking for several vehicles, as already established, and care workers need accommodation in the area of their work.”

Ms Hodson’s report says: “The conversion of the building into a residential five person HMO could easily be accommodated with minor alterations to the property.

“There is sufficient parking provision and private amenity space to support the new use.

“Bin and cycle storage are not identified on the submitted plans however, it is considered that this could be provided within the site and can be suitably addressed through conditions.

“With regards to the impact on neighbouring amenity, it is considered that the level of occupants to the HMO are acceptable in this residential setting, any disturbance associated with the use would not be too dissimilar to a typical dwelling.”