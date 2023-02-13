Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Old village police station is set to become house for nursing staff

By Sue AustinPontesburyPublished:

A former police station is set to be converted into accommodation for nurses after plans were approved by Shropshire Council.

Councillor Nick Hignett
Councillor Nick Hignett

The proposals will see the old station in Pontesbury turned into a house of multiple occupancy (HMO) for nurses employed by Capital Care Group, which now owns the building.

Originally built as a house, the station in Minsterley Road served the village from 1996 until 2021, when officers were relocated to the new Pavilion community hub in Hall Bank.

A report by planning officer Kirsty Hodson says the application was supported by local councillors, and there were no public objections.

Pontesbury Parish Council said: “The parish council strongly supports this application as it provides a much needed facility for key workers on a site which has ample parking.”

Councillor Nick Hignett, Shropshire councillor for Rea Valley, added: “I support this application. This building appears suitable for conversion to the use proposed.

“There is adequate parking for several vehicles, as already established, and care workers need accommodation in the area of their work.”

Ms Hodson’s report says: “The conversion of the building into a residential five person HMO could easily be accommodated with minor alterations to the property.

“There is sufficient parking provision and private amenity space to support the new use.

“Bin and cycle storage are not identified on the submitted plans however, it is considered that this could be provided within the site and can be suitably addressed through conditions.

“With regards to the impact on neighbouring amenity, it is considered that the level of occupants to the HMO are acceptable in this residential setting, any disturbance associated with the use would not be too dissimilar to a typical dwelling.”

A design and access statement submitted in support of the application when it was lodged in December said the alternations to the building “will bring the property more into keeping with the character of the area”.

Pontesbury
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News