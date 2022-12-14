Former Shrewsbury police station could be turned into house for nurses

The old Pontesbury police station

Capital Care Group, the company which owns Pontesbury's old station in Minsterley Road, want to turn it into a house of multiple occupancy.

The building used to be a house before it was turned into the village's police station in 1996. Officers moved out of the building last year as it was deemed "no longer fit for purpose". Police in the village are now based at the Pavilion community hub in Hall Bank.

A design and access statement for the old Pontesbury station said: "The building was built as a house and was, for many years, used as accommodation for the original police station opposite.

"In 1996, planning permission was granted to convert the house into a police station. When the property was changed, only very minor external alterations were made, these consisting of an illuminated sign, security light, large window on the principal elevation, security cameras and a handrail for disabled access.

"The proposal is to change the use of this redundant police station into a house in multiple occupancy. The applicant owns a care company that employs several nurses: this building would provide living accommodation for these nurses.

"In addition to a change of use, the application also proposes a couple of external changes, which are shown on the plans. The police paraphernalia, such as the handrail and automatic door, will be removed and the large police window will be changed to a normal window, as shown on the principal elevation.

"This multiple house of occupancy will be designed for five people. Given that the site already has parking for six cars and has two garages, this would seem a suitable and sensible use for the building, with no obvious detrimental impacts.

"The applicant is an owner of a care home, and the property will be used to house nurses who cannot afford to buy their own homes. This property will thus provide much-needed affordable accommodation for these essential workers. In doing so, it will help provide employment in the local area.

"We consider that the principle of residential use in this location should be supported. The site has sufficient parking and sufficient access to accommodate a small HMO, while the design changes will bring the property more into keeping with the character of the area. As such, we consider that the proposal accords with all relevant local plan policies.

"For the reasons stated we would kindly request that this application be approved without delay."

Pontesbury councillor Nick Hignett and Pontesbury Parish Council both submitted comments in support of the plans.

Pontesbury's is one of several police stations in the county to have closed in recent years. Wem's station and Shrewsbury's Riverside Centre station closed, while officers in Shifnal returned to their station this year, meaning officers are now based in the town for the first time since 2019.