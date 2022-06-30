Notification Settings

Man arrested over death threats after police swarm village near Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysPontesbury

A man has been arrested for making threats to kill after police swarmed to a Shropshire village.

Several police cars were on the scene in Castle Meadows, Pontesbury, near Shrewsbury, on Wednesday evening.

A 42-year-old man was arrested and is in custody. No-one was hurt in the incident.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Around 7pm yesterday officers received a report concerned for the safety of a man at a property on Castle Meadows, Pontesbury.

"Officers and West Midlands Ambulance Service attended and a 42-year-old man from Pontesbury was arrested on suspicion of making threats to kill.

"He remains in custody. No injuries were reported."

