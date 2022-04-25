The Corn Snake

The snake, one of the least harmful on the planet, caused consternation in Pontestbury, when it was spotted on the loose three weeks ago by members of the Pontesbury Congregational Church who were sprucing up the gardens.

By over the weekend Lisa McAleavy's teenage son spotted it in the car park at the rear of their house in Railway Mews.

The 13-year-old knew it was the same snake as the family lives next door to the churchyard.

The corn snake in the car park

Lisa said: "It was three weeks ago when it was first spotted and we were amazed it had survived.

"It didn't move much and so my husband Tom put the recycling box over it.

"We transferred it into a clear tub to bring it into the house as the weather was getting cold. It looked in really good condition even though it had been outside for so long.

"No-one came forward to claim it via social media so the RSPCA collected it in the evening."

"My son Lucas was very keen to keep it!"

The snake safe in the box

The snake has been on the loose since at least the beginning of May.

Wendy Williams came across a three foot long orange and white snake.

She gave it a nudge with her foot to check if it was real and not a late April Fools prank, but she received a shock when it reared its head. It then slithered away down a hole.

Wendy said: "We had a garden fellowship where we go out and weed the garden. I was taking up some weeds to the compost and I saw an orange snake with white markings. It was about 3ft long.