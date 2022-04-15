Fire at village chip shop leaves one person needing treatment by medics

Fire crews were called to The Village Fish Bar in Pontesbury

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service control received a call reporting a property at Village Fish Bar, in School Street, Pontesbury, at 11.34am.

Four fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were scrambled from Minsterley and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance, as was an ambulance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a hosereel jet to deal with the fire

The fire service stop message was received by control at 12.53pm.

There are no more details about the person who was handed to the ambulance service.