Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire at village chip shop leaves one person needing treatment by medics

By David TooleyPontesburyPublished: Last Updated:

Ambulance crews had to treat a patient after a fire in an extraction unit at chip shop on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to The Village Fish Bar in Pontesbury
Fire crews were called to The Village Fish Bar in Pontesbury

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service control received a call reporting a property at Village Fish Bar, in School Street, Pontesbury, at 11.34am.

Four fire appliances including the aerial ladder platform were scrambled from Minsterley and Shrewsbury. An operations officer was in attendance, as was an ambulance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a thermal imaging camera and a hosereel jet to deal with the fire

The fire service stop message was received by control at 12.53pm.

There are no more details about the person who was handed to the ambulance service.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been approached for comment.

Pontesbury
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News