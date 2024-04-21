Car '50 per cent destroyed' by fire in rural incident

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One fire engine was sent from the station in Minsterley to nearby Plox Green at 6.49pm on Saturday.

When they arrived a spokesperson said they found one car "50 per cent destroyed by fire."

The crew used two sets of breathing kits, two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to deal with the incident.

The 'stop' message was received at 7.10pm.

The Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service also sent a crew to another report of a car fire in Tarporley Road, Whitchurch, at 11.37pm on Saturday.

But that turned out to be a false alarm with good intent.

The crew from Whitchurch did not have to do anything apart from send a stop message at just before midnight and return to base.

Firefighters also went to a report of a fire in the open at Lea Cross, near Shrewsbury at 8.41pm on Saturday.

But the crew from Minsterley found that to be a controlled burn.

A spokesperson for the fire service said a responsible person was in attendance and no fire service action was required.

The Minsterley crew was also scrambled to help their ambulance service colleagues at an address in Ashford Way, Pontesbury, at 4.44am on Sunday. They completed their task within minutes and sent their incident stop message at 4.57am.