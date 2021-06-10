Casualty cut free as crash near Shrewsbury causes gridlocked traffic

Two fire crews, from Minsterley and Shrewsbury, were called to the A488 at Lea Cross, near Pontesbury, where a car had rolled onto its roof.

Police and the ambulance service also attended the crash, which happened at about 3.30pm on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was freed from the car by firefighters using cutting equipment and small tools.

It is not known if they suffered any injuries.

Road blocked due to an RTC, traffic is gridlocked, please avoid this area. A488 Halston, Nr Pontesbury, Shrops. @WMerciaPolice pic.twitter.com/s7pKLwB0D1 — West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre (@WestMerciaOCC) June 10, 2021

Police warned drivers to avoid the area, saying there was gridlocked traffic as the road was blocked.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury were also called to a crash on the A49 at Bayston Hill at 2.45pm.