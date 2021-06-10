Casualty cut free as crash near Shrewsbury causes gridlocked traffic

By Lisa O'Brien

One casualty was cut free as a crash on a busy road near Shrewsbury led to gridlocked traffic.

Two fire crews, from Minsterley and Shrewsbury, were called to the A488 at Lea Cross, near Pontesbury, where a car had rolled onto its roof.

Police and the ambulance service also attended the crash, which happened at about 3.30pm on Thursday.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said one casualty was freed from the car by firefighters using cutting equipment and small tools.

It is not known if they suffered any injuries.

Police warned drivers to avoid the area, saying there was gridlocked traffic as the road was blocked.

Two fire crews from Shrewsbury were also called to a crash on the A49 at Bayston Hill at 2.45pm.

A car collided with a road sign but no one was trapped in the vehicle.

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

