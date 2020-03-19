Pontesbury's library hub opening postponed over coronavirus

After years of planning and building, the new Pontesbury Pavilion was set to open on April 6, but has now been postponed.

Moving from the old library building on Bogey Lane, the Pavilion is set to act as not only a new modernised library, but also as a community hub for the people of Pontesbury and surrounding areas to use.

The building was given to the community by Shropshire Homes, who worked with Pontesbury Parish Council to make the idea a reality.

Parish clerk Debbie Marais said: "Regrettably we have had had to make a decision to delay the opening on April 6, but hope it will be rearranged soon."

Schoolchildren from Pontesbury Primary School, which has now also been closed, were supposed to carry out a "book chain" this week to transfer the books from the old library to the Pavilion.

The Pavilion is situated at the top of Hall Bank, between the new Co-Op store and Ark Nursery building.

Planners said they hope it will be a place to share ideas, promote community organisations and access information and support needed, and the Local Neighbourhood Policing Team will also be using the building as their new base.