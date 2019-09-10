Menu

Advertising

Man airlifted to hospital after car overturns near Shrewsbury

By Charlotte Bentley | Pontesbury | News | Published:

A man was airlifted to hospital after a car overturned near Shrewsbury.

Emergency services were called at around 6.15pm yesterday to reports of an overturned car on the A488, by the Halston junction, near Pontesbury.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a paramedic were sent to the scene. An off-duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance at the scene.

The man was treated for serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.

Pontesbury Shrewsbury Local Hubs News
Charlotte Bentley

By Charlotte Bentley
Community Reporter - @CharlotteB_Star

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star, helping under-represented communities to find a voice in Shropshire and Mid Wales. Contact me at charlotte.bentley@shropshirestar.co.uk.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News