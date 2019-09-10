Man airlifted to hospital after car overturns near Shrewsbury

Emergency services were called at around 6.15pm yesterday to reports of an overturned car on the A488, by the Halston junction, near Pontesbury.

The Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford and a paramedic were sent to the scene. An off-duty paramedic also stopped to offer assistance at the scene.

The man was treated for serious injuries and was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further treatment.