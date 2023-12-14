Man admits possessing child and animal pornography

Luke Rounding, aged 34, of Bromlow, pleaded guilty to all charges when he appeared before Recorder Christopher Millington KC at Shrewsbury Crown Court sitting at Telford Justice Centre on Wednesday.

The charges include three counts of making indecent moving images of a child, after more than 100 were found in his possession, including 74 of the most serious category A images, on November 18 last year.

Rounding also admitted distributing two category A moving images of children as well as possessing 21 extreme pornographic moving images featuring animals.

Recorder Millington ordered for a pre-sentence report and bailed Rounding until he appears for sentence at the same court on January 26 next year.