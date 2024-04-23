South Shropshire road closed after large tree falls across carriageway
An A-road through the Shropshire hills has been closed after a tree fell across the road.
By Megan Jones
The A488 near Hope Valley, south of Minsterley, was closed on Tuesday morning after a large tree fell across the road.
Shropshire Council announced the closure shortly after 10am.
A spokesperson said: "The A488 near Hope Valley is currently closed after a large tree fell across the road. We hope to re-open the road as soon as possible."
According to AA traffic data, the incident appears to have taken place just north of the village of Hope.