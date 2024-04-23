South Shropshire road closed after large tree falls across carriageway

The A488 near Hope Valley, south of Minsterley, was closed on Tuesday morning after a large tree fell across the road.

Shropshire Council announced the closure shortly after 10am.

A spokesperson said: "The A488 near Hope Valley is currently closed after a large tree fell across the road. We hope to re-open the road as soon as possible."

According to AA traffic data, the incident appears to have taken place just north of the village of Hope.