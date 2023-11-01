Fire crews use ladder to reach Shrewsbury crash casualty after vehicle leaves road

A fire crew had to use a short ladder to assist the casualty after the vehicle left the road before the person was handed over to the care of the ambulance service.

Ambulance, police, two fire appliances and the rescue tender were scrambled from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington with an operations officer to Cruckmeole, near Hanwood, at 6.42pm on Wednesday.

There had been reports of persons trapped but the fire service found that was not the case.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & rescue Service said: "At 18:42 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Hanwood, Shrewsbury.

"Two fire appliances including the Rescue Tender were mobilised from Minsterley, Shrewsbury and Wellington. An Operations officer was in attendance.

"Also at the scene of the incident were the Land Ambulance Service and the police.

"On arrival it was found no persons to be trapped, crews have assisted one casualty to the care of the ambulance service care of the Ambulance service using a short extension ladder. Fire service personnel have made vehicle electronically safe."

There is no news on the condition of the casualty.

West Mercia Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have been asked for for information.

The stop message was received 7.05pm