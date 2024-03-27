Two vehicle crash on busy A5 near Shrewsbury during rush hour

Three emergency services scrambled to the scene at just before 5pm where they found that one private saloon vehicle and one heavy goods vehicle had been involved in collision.

West Mercia Police, West Midlands Ambulance Service and Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service found that no persons were trapped.

But there is no further information on any persons in the two vehicles.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said three of its appliances went to the scene from Shrewsbury and Telford Central. An operations officer was in attendance.

The fire service's stop message was received about half an hour later at 5.29pm.