Road safety plans to be revealed near Shrewsbury schools where children have been hit by cars
Plans to improve active travel and road safety in an area where several children have been hit by cars will go on display at a public exhibition tomorrow.
The proposals for Meole Brace and Radbrook in Shrewsbury will be unveiled at The Trinity Centre in Meole Brace from 9.30am to 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 28.
It comes after worried parents, schoolteachers, residents and local councillors have been campaigning for safer roads in the area, especially around Meole Brace Secondary School and The Priory School.