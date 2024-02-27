Shropshire Star
Close

Road safety plans to be revealed near Shrewsbury schools where children have been hit by cars

Plans to improve active travel and road safety in an area where several children have been hit by cars will go on display at a public exhibition tomorrow.

Plus
By Nick Humphreys
Published
Last updated
With the mangled wreck of a bike after her son was hit by a car is Angela Warren (front right), mum and campaigner Katie Blant (front left), and (back from left) Councillor Chris Lemon, Shropshire Council's Ffion Horton and The Priory School's head of maths Jeremy Tudor

The proposals for Meole Brace and Radbrook in Shrewsbury will be unveiled at The Trinity Centre in Meole Brace from 9.30am to 1.30pm on Wednesday, February 28.

It comes after worried parents, schoolteachers, residents and local councillors have been campaigning for safer roads in the area, especially around Meole Brace Secondary School and The Priory School.

Similar stories
Most popular