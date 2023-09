Travellers left gas cans and rubbish at Meole Brace Park and Ride in May

At least six caravans were at Meole Brace Park and Ride in Shrewsbury last night. It comes after a group were using the site in May, causing disruption to services.

They were there for around 4/5 days and left after being handed an eviction notice by Shropshire Council, leaving gas cannisters and rubbish across the site.