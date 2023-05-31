Folk dance evening will help raise funds for village hall

The Meole Brace Peace Memorial hall

The evening will help raise money for the planned refurbishment of the hall.

Shropshire Ceilidh dance band ‘This Way Up’ will be ramping up the rhythms and providing a caller who will guide newcomers though the dances while also reminding more experienced participants of the steps of such old favourites as Strip the Willow.

"This will be an evening of fun for all ages," event organisers Helen Smart and Jane Williams said.

"By the end of the evening you will know everyone in the room at least in passing and be just that little bit fitter."

"There will also be entertaining games such as pound coin rolling for prizes which will help raise money for the planned Hall refurbishment for which we now have planning permission. So please bring along plenty of coins though we will be able to exchange notes for coins on the night."

Tickets are £10 per adults in advance, or £12 on the door, £5 for children under 14, and £25 for a family of 4 (2 adults, 2 children).