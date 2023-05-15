Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Travellers have left Shrewsbury park and ride site but the bus service is not yet running again

By David TooleyMeole BracePublished: Last Updated: Comments

A group of travellers have now left a park and ride site in Shrewsbury but the buses are not yet running.

Travellers on the Meole Brace park and ride car park in Shrewsbury.
Travellers on the Meole Brace park and ride car park in Shrewsbury.

The Park and Ride site at Meole Brace was suspended on Wednesday, May 10 due to a large number of travellers on the site.

They were served with an eviction notice at the weekend.

A spokesman for Shropshire Council said on Monday: "The travellers vacated the Meole Brace park and ride site over the weekend."

The spokesman said he would advise when they expect the park and ride service to begin operating again.

The council also confirmed that a group of travellers has also vacated the Eco Park site in Ludlow.

Meole Brace
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News