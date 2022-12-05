Notification Settings

School pupils provide invaluable help to food bank

By Sue AustinMeole BracePublished:

Students from Meole Brace School have collected over 500 items as part of the school's Autumn Foodbank Drive.

Meole Brace students Kiri Kyriakou, Cieron Ure and Charlie Smallman pictured with some of the donations and the Elaine Emberton Cup
Each term tutor groups are given a list of items that are in demand. This year the tutor group who brought in the most items were awarded the Elaine Emberton Cup. Elaine was a much-loved member of staff at the school who sadly passed away in 2021. This term's winners were 9OR with 70 items.

In its sixth year, the partnership between Meole Brace School and Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus has gone from strength to strength with thousands of items donated over the years. Karen Williams of the Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus said: “Our partnership with Meole Brace School is invaluable. Their donations at this busy time of year are so vital."

Owen Roberts, a teacher from Meole Brace School, said: “Even though the price of food has gone up, our students have still been really keen to get involved and have brought in many items. From tins of beans to washing up liquid – each donation is really appreciated.”

