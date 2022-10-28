'A residential island in a sea of traffic': Traffic and noise concerns over Shrewsbury homes plan

An aeriel view of where the homes are planned for between Home Bargains and Meole Brace Park and Ride

Bellway Homes has submitted plans for homes in Meole Brace in Shrewsbury after winning a planning appeal last December.

The developer wants to build the one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom houses, which would include 37 "affordable" properties, on a patch of land between Home Bargains and the park & ride next to Meole Brace Retail Park.

There were a number of objections to the original proposal on grounds including noise, air pollution, traffic congestion, poor provisions for pedestrian and cyclists and over-development as well as risks to a historic Neolithic site.

Meole councillor Bernie Bentick said: “There were multiple reasons for objection in the original application, many of which are still relevant. If this development proceeds, it will be vital to ensure that traffic issues are resolved, including noise, air pollution, vehicle congestion especially at peak times, safe and free-flowing cycling and pedestrian routes in the vicinity of the development and compliant cycle and pedestrian routes along and across Hereford Road.

“I will call for improved routes for young people walking & cycling to local schools as part of any development.”

Mr Bentick added: “I still don’t accept this proposed housing development. It’s in the wrong place and on far too large a scale for the area. Residents are crying out for real investment in doctors, schools and roads and this new estate would put further strain on our already creaking infrastructure. Additionally, links with other communities are poor.”

“It looks like a residential island in a sea of traffic and so I will object strongly.”

In its design and access statement, Bellway Homes says aspirations for the project include easing congestion on the Meole Brace Retail Park roundabout by creating a new access directly from the site onto Hereford Road, which the park & ride will also utilise.

The developer adds: "The aim of Bellway in this application is to create a high-quality, attractive, sustainable and accessible development, offering a variety of dwellings types serving a mix of occupants, and ultimately creating a safe and pleasant place to live, work and play."