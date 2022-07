Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said the smoke machine had been left on whilst stored in the boot of a vehicle at Meole Brace Retail Park, in Shrewsbury on Friday afternoon.

One fire crew was sent from Shrewsbury fire station at 3.30pm.

When they arrived on the scene they donned breathing apparatus and used cutters and spreaders to get into the car and used a hosereel jet to deal with the incident.