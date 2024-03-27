Oak tree fire in Shrewsbury was 'deliberate' fire service confirms
Firefighters say it looks like an oak tree was set alight deliberately in a blaze in Shrewsbury yesterday .
By David Tooley
Published
Last updated
Firefighters attended the incident at the A5124 Battlefield Enterprise Park in the county town at 3.55pm.
One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury to the scene and they used a water pack, buckets of water, axes and a thermal imaging camera before sending their stop message at 4.40pm.
A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one oak tree had been involved in a fire.
On Wednesday a spokesperson for the fire service said: "It looks like it was believed to have been started deliberately."