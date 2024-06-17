Catch the pigeon: Fire crew called after feathered friend causes a flap at school

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Fire fighters were scrambled to Harlescott Junior School at 10.21am to reports of an animal needing rescuing.

When the crew from the town's fire station arrived on the scene they found that a pigeon needed a bit of assistance. It had managed to get inside the building and needed help to get out.

They assisted in releasing it to fly off unharmed and sent their incident stop message at 11.13am.