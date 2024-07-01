Judge warns paedophile who abused children and had indecent images poses 'high risk' to children

Michael Cook, 24, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Friday after pleading guilty to 12 sexual offences, which had taken place over a five-year period – some while he was already on police bail.

Judge Laura Hobson said she believed Cook met the description of a "dangerous offender", saying: "In my judgement there is a risk you will commit further offences against children."

The court heard Cook, from Harlescott, Shrewsbury, had admitted offences of physical abuse of a young child, possession of indecent images of children, and attempting to arrange a child sex offence.

Cook had first come to the attention of police in 2018.

Simon Parry, prosecuting, said that a mother, who was living in the north of England, had become concerned about who her 12-year-old daughter was speaking to on her phone.

She asked for the assistance of her brother who looked at the phone and found the girl had a Snapchat contact listed under the name 'boyfriend', with a message saying 'hey beautiful' signed off with a 'x'.

Michael Cook

Pretending to be his niece, the uncle messaged the profile, which belonged to Cook, and asked if he wanted to meet up.