Oak tree goes up in flames in Shrewsbury in busy night for county's firefighters

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

One fire appliance was mobilised from Shrewsbury to reports of a fire in the open at the A5124 Battlefield Enterprise Park in the county town at 3.55pm.

A spokesperson for the Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said one oak tree had been involved in a fire. Crews extinguished the fire using a water pack, buckets of water, axes and a thermal imaging camera.

The incident stop message was received at 4.40pm.

There was no information on how the fire started.

Crews across the county were also kept busy on Tuesday evening.

In Craven Arms the town's crew rushed to a small fuel spill at Shrewsbury Road just before 6pm.

They found a small amount of fuel on a car park and a spokesperson said they gave "reassurance" at the site and declared the incident over at 6.20pm.

At about the same time as that incident was finishing one fire appliance was scrambled from Wellington to the Spar Shop in Acorn Way, after a report of a flood affecting electrics.

A fire service spokesperson said water had entered the emergency lighting and caused alarms to actuate.

Fire crews isolated the light and gave advice before sending the stop message at 6.41pm.