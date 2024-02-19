Firefighters deployed in Shrewsbury after smoke emanated from car door

The incident happened in Vanguard Way, Harlescott, Shrewsbury on Monday afternoon.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.09pm on Monday, February 19, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as car fire in Shrewsbury.

"Small amount of smoke from car door due to electrical fault, Fire service personnel have isolated power supply."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Shrewsbury station, and crews used small gear to deal with the incident.