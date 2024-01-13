80s pop star will be at psychic and wellbeing event in Shrewsbury

Mystique Wellbeing Ltd, based in Ennerdale Road, Harlescott, is holding the event on Saturday, February 10.

And one of those offering spiritual treatments will be Vickie 'Vix' Perks of the alternative rock band Fuzzbox, who made several appearances on Top of the Pops.

As well as performing music, Vix is also a wellbeing coach who practices mindful meditation.

Visitors to the Shrewsbury open day can get tarot card readings, sessions with a psychic medium, Reiki, crystal healing, oriental body balance, 'angel' healing, reflexology, aromatherapy, massage, kinesiology, hypnosis and 'past life regressions'.

'Chakrascension' will also be offered - a treatment described as a form of energy therapy which works by activating and balancing the body's main chakras.

Jane Lightfoot, owner of Mystique Wellbeing Ltd, said: "Our first open day of 2024 will be on Saturday, February 10 - as always we will be holding free talks, entry is free and parking is free.

"There will also be therapists and readers offering appointments as well as much more. Please come along between 10am and 3pm on the day."

She is hopeful the event will be well supported after her business Facebook page, which helped generate most of her clients and had 5,000 followers, was hacked last year.